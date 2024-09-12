Air defense repels enemy drone attack over Kyiv region

On the night of September 12, air defense forces worked on enemy attack UAVs. This was reported on Thursday by the Kyiv RMA. The KRMA noted that a UAV was spotted in the airspace of Kyiv region, UNN reports .

“Air defense forces are working on targets,” the officials said.

Prior to that, the Air Force reported strike drones in the skies over Kyiv region.

Air defense is operating on the outskirts of Kyiv, explosions are heard in different regions