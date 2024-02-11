Air defense intensified in Kyiv region due to detection of enemy UAVs

Air defense forces have been activated in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN

Kyiv region. Movement of enemy UAVs spotted! Air defense forces are operating in the region. Do not take pictures or film the work of our defenders. Do not neglect safety rules. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over - Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded a change in the direction of movement of several groups of Shahid drones in different regions