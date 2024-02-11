Air defense intensified in Kyiv region due to detection of enemy UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv region, air defense forces were activated after enemy UAVs were spotted.
Air defense forces have been activated in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN
Kyiv region. Movement of enemy UAVs spotted! Air defense forces are operating in the region. Do not take pictures or film the work of our defenders. Do not neglect safety rules. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded a change in the direction of movement of several groups of Shahid drones in different regions11.02.24, 01:50 • 71458 views