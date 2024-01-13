Air defense in Khmelnytsky region: critical infrastructure and civilians were not affected - RMA

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 33332 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105724 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134122 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133532 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173976 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170766 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279248 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178112 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167094 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148769 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 44892 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101244 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100831 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102761 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 60556 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 33332 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279248 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247337 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232516 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257909 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 24866 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134122 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105246 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105282 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121483 views
Air defense in Khmelnytsky region: critical infrastructure and civilians were not affected - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37893 views

Air defense systems shot down an enemy target in Khmelnytsky Oblast without causing damage to infrastructure or civilians.

Air defense forces were operating in Khmelnytsky region this morning during a missile attack by the Russian army. An air target was shot down within the region. Critical infrastructure and civilians were not affected. UNN reports this with reference to the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration. 

Details 

As noted, this morning, our air defense forces were working in Khmelnytsky region to repel an enemy attack. 

 An airborne target was shot down within the Khmelnytskyi region.  According to available information, critical infrastructure and civilians were not affected

- the OBA said in a Telegram post.

Enemy missile debris damages houses in Chernihiv's private sector13.01.24, 09:17 • 36288 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

