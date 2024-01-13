Air defense in Khmelnytsky region: critical infrastructure and civilians were not affected - RMA

Air defense forces were operating in Khmelnytsky region this morning during a missile attack by the Russian army. An air target was shot down within the region. Critical infrastructure and civilians were not affected. UNN reports this with reference to the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration.

Details

As noted, this morning, our air defense forces were working in Khmelnytsky region to repel an enemy attack.

An airborne target was shot down within the Khmelnytskyi region. According to available information, critical infrastructure and civilians were not affected - the OBA said in a Telegram post.

Enemy missile debris damages houses in Chernihiv's private sector