Air defense in Khmelnytsky region: critical infrastructure and civilians were not affected - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense systems shot down an enemy target in Khmelnytsky Oblast without causing damage to infrastructure or civilians.
Air defense forces were operating in Khmelnytsky region this morning during a missile attack by the Russian army. An air target was shot down within the region. Critical infrastructure and civilians were not affected. UNN reports this with reference to the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration.
Details
As noted, this morning, our air defense forces were working in Khmelnytsky region to repel an enemy attack.
An airborne target was shot down within the Khmelnytskyi region. According to available information, critical infrastructure and civilians were not affected
Enemy missile debris damages houses in Chernihiv's private sector13.01.24, 09:17 • 36288 views