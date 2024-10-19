Air defense forces are working in Kyiv, residents are asked to stay in shelters
An air alert has been declared in the Ukrainian capital due to the threat of attack drones. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on the work of air defense forces and urged Kyiv residents to stay in shelters for safety.
Air defense forces are working in the capital. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.
Stay in shelters
An air alert was issued in Kyiv due to the threat of attack UAVs.
