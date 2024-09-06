Agrarians of Kyiv region have already harvested 1 million 683 thousand tons of grain from the new harvest

Agrarians of all categories of farms in the Kyiv region harvested 1 million 683 thousand tons of new crop grain. In total, 434 thousand hectares were threshed, with an average yield of 38.8 c/ha. This was announced during a briefing by the acting head of the agro-industrial development department of the Kyiv RMA, Anna Pashko, UNN reports.

Grain and pulses were harvested on an area of more than 278 thousand hectares and yielded 1,381 thousand tons with an average yield of 50 c/ha.

"At present, Kyiv region farmers have completed harvesting the early group of grains and oilseeds and continue to harvest buckwheat and millet. The soybean and sunflower harvesting season has also started. Most of all, winter and spring wheat was harvested - - 1 065 thou tons from the area of 193 thou hectares, with a total yield of 55.2 c/ha. The second place is occupied by spring and winter barley harvesting, which amounted to 237 thou tons from the area of 59 thou hectares. Peas were threshed on 4.5 thou hectares and harvested 14 thou tons," Pashko said.

In addition, Kyiv region has already harvested 3 thou tons of buckwheat, 6.4 thou tons of millet and 55.6 thou tons of other grains and legumes. Oilseeds were harvested on an area of 156 thou hectares, with an average yield of 19.42 c/ha, and 302 thou tons were harvested. In particular, 137 thsd tonnes of winter and spring rapeseed, 1.6 thsd tonnes of oilseed flax and 0.9 thsd tonnes of mustard, which is 100% of the forecast. Also, 71 thsd tonnes of sunflower and 91.30 thsd tonnes of soybeans were harvested.

Anna Pashko said that to ensure proper storage of grain, there are 43 elevators in the region's Bila Tserkva, Boryspil, Brovary, Bucha and Fastiv districts with a total capacity of over 2 million tons.

"All categories of farms in the Kyiv region are also harvesting root crops, tubers, vegetables and food melons. So far, vegetables have been harvested on an area of more than 77 thousand hectares, with a gross harvest of more than 1,345 thousand tons. Most of all, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and cabbage have been harvested," added the acting head of the agro-industrial development department.

Kyiv region farmers are already harvesting table carrots and beets, melons, and watermelons. In addition, other vegetables are being harvested: garlic, zucchini, eggplant, peppers, and herbs. The total area harvested is 7.5 thousand hectares, with a gross yield of over 116 thousand tons.

