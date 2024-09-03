After the Russian attack on Poltava: Washington announces new batch of military aid to Ukraine

After Russia's missile strike on Poltava, Washington assured that it would increase the amount of military aid to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS News, UNNreports.

Details

It is noted that the White House condemned the deadly strike, saying that it showed the need to urgently strengthen Kyiv's air defense.

This attack is yet another horrific reminder of Putin's brutality against people in Ukraine - White House National Security Advisor John Kirby told reporters

He also emphasized that the US would soon send more military aid to Kyiv.

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Poltava increased to 271

Recall

Reuters reports that the United States is close to an agreement to provide Ukraine with long-range JASSM cruise missiles that can hit targets deep in Russia.