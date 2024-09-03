ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
After the Russian attack on Poltava: Washington announces new batch of military aid to Ukraine

After the Russian attack on Poltava: Washington announces new batch of military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 108896 views

The White House condemns the Russian missile attack on Poltava and promises to increase military aid to Ukraine. The US plans to strengthen Kyiv's air defense and may provide JASSM cruise missiles.

After Russia's missile strike on Poltava, Washington assured that it would increase the amount of military aid to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS News, UNNreports.

Details

It is noted that the White House condemned the deadly strike, saying that it showed the need to urgently strengthen Kyiv's air defense.

This attack is yet another horrific reminder of Putin's brutality against people in Ukraine

- White House National Security Advisor John Kirby told reporters

He also emphasized that the US would soon send more military aid to Kyiv.

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Poltava increased to 27103.09.24, 20:00 • 22338 views

Recall

Reuters reports that the United States is close to an agreement to provide Ukraine with long-range JASSM cruise missiles that can hit targets deep in Russia.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

