After the Russian attack on Poltava: Washington announces new batch of military aid to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The White House condemns the Russian missile attack on Poltava and promises to increase military aid to Ukraine. The US plans to strengthen Kyiv's air defense and may provide JASSM cruise missiles.
After Russia's missile strike on Poltava, Washington assured that it would increase the amount of military aid to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS News, UNNreports.
Details
It is noted that the White House condemned the deadly strike, saying that it showed the need to urgently strengthen Kyiv's air defense.
This attack is yet another horrific reminder of Putin's brutality against people in Ukraine
He also emphasized that the US would soon send more military aid to Kyiv.
The number of victims of the Russian strike on Poltava increased to 27103.09.24, 20:00 • 22338 views
Recall
Reuters reports that the United States is close to an agreement to provide Ukraine with long-range JASSM cruise missiles that can hit targets deep in Russia.