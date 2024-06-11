After the murder of an official in Zaporozhye, the mayor's office confirmed the identity of the deceased

In Zaporozhye City Council, after the murder of a local official in the city, officially expressed condolences to the family of the deceased Maxim orderly, writes UNN.

Details

According to data from "Suspilny", we are talking about the temporarily suspended director of the Department of legal support of the city council Maxim Denshchik.

Later, The Telegram channel of the Zaporozhye City Council officially expressed condolences to the family of the deceased Maxim Batman.

"Zaporozhye City Council, Executive Committee of the city council, secretary of the city council Regina Kharchenko express their deep condolences to colleagues, relatives, friends and relatives on the tragic death of orderly Maxim Sergeevich," the city council said.

As noted in the mayor's office, Maxim Sergeevich worked in the executive bodies of the city council, in particular as director of the Department of legal support. "As a professional lawyer, he has done a lot to establish the work of the department headed by him, to legally protect the interests of the city. Colleagues and citizens will remember him as a professional in his field," the city council said.

The head of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov said that "a high-profile murder in Zaporozhye has no right to be ignored by both the authorities and law enforcement officers." "I promptly held a meeting with law enforcement agencies, the police are conducting investigative and search actions. The investigation of a high - profile murder is under special control. Zaporozhye is not a place for criminal showdowns. Therefore, together with law enforcement officers, we will carry out preventive work to eliminate criminals in the Regional Center. special attention is paid to strengthening security measures for city residents on the streets. We are working on prejudice, " Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

