After the murder of an official in Zaporozhye, the mayor's office confirmed the identity of the deceased

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

After the murder of an official in Zaporozhye, the mayor's office confirmed the identity of the deceased

After the murder of an official in Zaporozhye, the mayor's office confirmed the identity of the deceased

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Zaporozhye City Council, after the murder of a local official in the city, officially expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased Maxim Batman.

In Zaporozhye City Council, after the murder of a local official in the city, officially expressed condolences to the family of the deceased Maxim orderly, writes UNN.

Details

According to data from "Suspilny", we are talking about the temporarily suspended director of the Department of legal support of the city council Maxim Denshchik. 

Later, The Telegram channel of the Zaporozhye City Council officially expressed condolences to the family of the deceased Maxim Batman.

"Zaporozhye City Council, Executive Committee of the city council, secretary of the city council Regina Kharchenko express their deep condolences to colleagues, relatives, friends and relatives on the tragic death of orderly Maxim Sergeevich," the city council said.

As noted in the mayor's office, Maxim Sergeevich worked in the executive bodies of the city council, in particular as director of the Department of legal support. "As a professional lawyer, he has done a lot to establish the work of the department headed by him, to legally protect the interests of the city. Colleagues and citizens will remember him as a professional in his field," the city council said.

The head of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov said that "a high-profile murder in Zaporozhye has no right to be ignored by both the authorities and law enforcement officers." "I promptly held a meeting with law enforcement agencies, the police are conducting investigative and search actions. The investigation of a high - profile murder is under special control. Zaporozhye is not a place for criminal showdowns. Therefore, together with law enforcement officers, we will carry out preventive work to eliminate criminals in the Regional Center. special attention is paid to strengthening security measures for city residents on the streets. We are working on prejudice, " Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

In Zaporizhzhia a man shot a local official, the shooter is wanted11.06.24, 11:12 • 19691 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

