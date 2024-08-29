After Durov's detention, seven more countries started talking about claims against Telegram

After France, which detained Telegram founder Pavel Durov, claims against the messenger were made in seven other countries. This is reported by The Moscow Times, UNN.

Details

In particular, Indonesian Minister of Communications and Information Buri Ari Setiadi said that the country is considering blocking Telegram because it is used to spread pornography and promote gambling.

The Minister also noted that, despite Telegram's previous assurances, the promised improvements in content moderation and problem solving have not yet been realized.

Zelensky: Durov's detention does not affect Telegram's work in Ukraine

At the same time, other countries are starting to check the social network. The Indian Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into Telegram “to find out whether the messenger violates Indian law,” a source told PTI.

In addition, Telegram received a warning about possible blocking from Turkey, whose authorities found that the messenger was actively used by criminals to “sell drugs, promote prostitution, gambling and child pornography”

In turn, Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have expressed their own claims against Telegram. Danish Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard said he would “very much like” to block messaging services, as they make it more difficult to catch criminals, but “it is not legally possible yet.

state duma says Telegram is actively cooperating with russian security forces - rosmedia

According to him, many criminals use Telegram and similar messengers to recruit new “recruits”.

At the same time, the deputy head of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Sinnan Zelen accused the messenger of insufficient cooperation with the authorities. According to him, this is especially evident when it comes to countering Islamist terrorism or right-wing extremism.

Claims against the messenger also arose in South Korea after local media discovered chats and channels with fake sexual content involving South Korean women.

Recall

Pavel Durov has been placed under judicial supervision in France and banned from leaving the country. He will have to post a bail of 5 million euros and report to the police twice a week due to the charges of 6 offenses.

Budanov: Telegram is definitely a problem from the point of view of national security