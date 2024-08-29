After Durov's detention, seven more countries started talking about claims against Telegram

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120654 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123677 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201975 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155472 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153850 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143346 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200107 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112468 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188641 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105120 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 80971 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 52912 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 63238 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 92568 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 71211 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201975 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200107 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188641 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215352 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203345 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 23110 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150751 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149954 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153990 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144887 views
Actual
After Durov's detention, seven more countries started talking about claims against Telegram

After Durov's detention, seven more countries started talking about claims against Telegram

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13497 views

Indonesia, India, Turkey, and other countries are considering blocking Telegram because of the spread of illegal content. The messenger is accused of insufficient moderation and cooperation with the authorities.

After France, which detained Telegram founder Pavel Durov, claims against the messenger were made in seven other countries. This is reported by The Moscow Times, UNN.

Details

In particular, Indonesian Minister of Communications and Information Buri Ari Setiadi said that the country is considering blocking Telegram because it is used to spread pornography and promote gambling.

The Minister also noted that, despite Telegram's previous assurances, the promised improvements in content moderation and problem solving have not yet been realized.

Zelensky: Durov's detention does not affect Telegram's work in Ukraine27.08.24, 16:32 • 18179 views

At the same time, other countries are starting to check the social network. The Indian Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into Telegram “to find out whether the messenger violates Indian law,” a source told PTI. 

In addition, Telegram received a warning about possible blocking from Turkey, whose authorities found that the messenger was actively used by criminals to “sell drugs, promote prostitution, gambling and child pornography”  

In turn, Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have expressed their own claims against Telegram. Danish Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard said he would “very much like” to block messaging services, as they make it more difficult to catch criminals, but “it is not legally possible yet.

state duma says Telegram is actively cooperating with russian security forces - rosmedia28.03.24, 17:35 • 28280 views

According to him, many criminals use Telegram and similar messengers to recruit new “recruits”. 

At the same time,  the deputy head of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Sinnan Zelen accused the messenger of insufficient cooperation with the authorities. According to him, this is especially evident when it comes to countering Islamist terrorism or right-wing extremism.  

Claims against the messenger also arose in South Korea after local media discovered chats and channels with fake sexual content involving South Korean women.

Recall

Pavel Durov has been placed under judicial supervision in France and banned from leaving the country. He will have to post a bail of 5 million euros and report to the police twice a week due to the charges of 6 offenses.

Budanov: Telegram is definitely a problem from the point of view of national security27.03.24, 19:02 • 33604 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies

Contact us about advertising