After a conflict, a visitor detonated a grenade at a russian mediation center in kalmykia, resulting in his death

There was an explosion in a residential building in the city of elista in the russian kalmykia. preliminary, a visitor to the mediation center exploded a grenade. This is reported by rossmedia, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media and public relations, the explosion occurred on the first floor of a residential building at about 20:20. The office of the mediation and educational services center "alternative" is located at this address. According to preliminary information, the explosion could have been arranged by a visitor of the center after a conflict with employees.

As a result of the explosion, one person was killed - the very visitor who brought the explosive device. Two more people were hospitalized - an employee of the center and a relative, and medics are working with them. The causes and circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

It is written about the center "alternative" that it provided services in forensic psychological expertise, advanced training for psychologists and teachers, resolution of disputes and conflict situations.

