Adaptation of displaced children in Kyiv region - it is important for them to study offline
Kyiv • UNN
In the Brovary community, 1200 displaced schoolchildren went to local lyceums. The authorities have provided safe conditions for offline learning to help children adapt more quickly to the new environment.
The Brovary community pays great attention to ensuring that children who have moved from the occupied territories and frontline areas attend schools and kindergartens and do not feel like strangers. Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told about this in an exclusive interview with UNN.
Details
Almost 1200 displaced schoolchildren have been enrolled in lyceums in the Brovary community since the first of September.
We pay extra attention to ensuring that displaced children study offline in the schools of our community to help them adapt faster. For us, all children are children of Ukraine, they are our family,
The mayor of Brovary added that the city authorities have done everything in their power to ensure that children attend schools and kindergartens safely.
We prepared shelters as much as possible, prepared educational institutions as much as possible so that children could study offline. This was the main task. Online learning is possible if a child is, for example, abroad or on sick leave. These will be combined classrooms where lessons will be held separately,
Optional
Currently, almost 22 thousand internally displaced persons are registered in the Brovary community . More than 15,000 of them are people of all ages who moved to the settlements of the Brovary community after the start of full-scale Russian aggression.
For the city authorities of Brovary , it is importantthat people who left everything in the occupied and frontline territories, fleeing from Russian bullets, shells and missiles, do not feel abandoned.
We understand these people like no one else, because in the first days of the war, the Russian occupiers stood on the outskirts of our city, where fierce fighting was going on. Brovary residents also left and sought refuge in other regions of Ukraine or abroad. Therefore, the city council is doing everything possible to facilitate the adaptation of these people and their integration into our Brovary community. We develop various projects and programs to ensure that people have jobs, housing, and access to social services,