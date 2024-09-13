Adaptation of displaced children in Kyiv region - it is important for them to study offline

The Brovary community pays great attention to ensuring that children who have moved from the occupied territories and frontline areas attend schools and kindergartens and do not feel like strangers. Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told about this in an exclusive interview with UNN.

Almost 1200 displaced schoolchildren have been enrolled in lyceums in the Brovary community since the first of September.

We pay extra attention to ensuring that displaced children study offline in the schools of our community to help them adapt faster. For us, all children are children of Ukraine, they are our family, - said Ihor Sapozhko.

The mayor of Brovary added that the city authorities have done everything in their power to ensure that children attend schools and kindergartens safely.

We prepared shelters as much as possible, prepared educational institutions as much as possible so that children could study offline. This was the main task. Online learning is possible if a child is, for example, abroad or on sick leave. These will be combined classrooms where lessons will be held separately, - said Ihor Sapozhko.

Currently, almost 22 thousand internally displaced persons are registered in the Brovary community . More than 15,000 of them are people of all ages who moved to the settlements of the Brovary community after the start of full-scale Russian aggression.

For the city authorities of Brovary , it is importantthat people who left everything in the occupied and frontline territories, fleeing from Russian bullets, shells and missiles, do not feel abandoned.