Accountant of medical institution in Konotop suspected of embezzlement of UAH 400 thousand

The accountant of a medical institution in Konotop is suspected of embezzling UAH 400 thousand during the purchase of medical equipment. This is reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

The Konotop District Prosecutor's Office has served a notice of suspicion to an accountant of a medical institution in Konotop of improper performance of duties, which led to significant financial losses.

It was established that, as an authorized person, the accountant failed to analyze market prices before organizing an open tender for the purchase of medical equipment, which resulted in an overestimation of the cost of the procurement item by up to UAH 1 million. The winner of the tender was a company that supplied equipment worth UAH 990 thousand.

However, according to the experts, the real value of the supplied medical equipment was only UAH 589 thousand. Thus, improper performance of duties by the accountant resulted in material losses for the medical institution in the amount of UAH 401 thousand.

