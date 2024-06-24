According to updated information, the invaders this Saturday launched missiles from the Black Sea, and not from the Sea of Azov-Pletenchuk

According to updated information, on Saturday night, the invaders launched missiles from the Black Sea, and not from the Sea of Azov, as previously reported. Now there is one carrier ship in the Black Sea, but it is empty. In the Sea of Azov, there are two carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles left, which can carry up to 16 missiles.

This was stated on the air of the telethon on Monday by the speaker of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Pletenchuk, reports UNN.

Details

According to updated information, last time they launched missiles from the Black Sea, and not from the Sea of Azov. Now there is an empty submarine of the Varshavyanka project. In fact, there is now only one carrier ship in the Black Sea, but it is empty. The carrier left the Sea of Azov yesterday and returned to its base in Novorossiysk. There, the number of Kalibr cruise missile carriers has been reduced to two. We believe that there can be up to 16 missiles on board Pletenchuk said.

recall

Earlier, Pletenchuk stated that on the night of Saturday, June 22, the Russian invaders launched four rockets from the Sea of Azov. Russians use the Sea of Azov, considering it a safer water area than the Black Sea.