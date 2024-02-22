About 4000 amendments submitted to draft law on mobilization, consideration in committee scheduled for next week - Venislavskyi

About 4,000 amendments have been submitted to the updated government "mobilization" bill, which the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence plans to start considering next week. This was reported to UNN by MP from the National Security Committee Fedir Venislavsky.

Details

According to Fedir Venislavskyi, about 4 thousand amendments have been submitted to the "mobilization" draft law.

3794+, which are still being processed by the secretariat. Plus a few hundred more - Venislavsky said.

The MP added that the committee plans to start considering the amendments next week.

Addendum

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that the second reading of the draft law will be held no earlier than March 6.

