About 4000 amendments submitted to draft law on mobilization, consideration in committee scheduled for next week - Venislavskyi
Kyiv • UNN
About 4,000 amendments have been submitted to the updated draft law on mobilization in Ukraine, which the parliamentary committee plans to start considering next week.
About 4,000 amendments have been submitted to the updated government "mobilization" bill, which the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence plans to start considering next week. This was reported to UNN by MP from the National Security Committee Fedir Venislavsky.
Details
According to Fedir Venislavskyi, about 4 thousand amendments have been submitted to the "mobilization" draft law.
3794+, which are still being processed by the secretariat. Plus a few hundred more
The MP added that the committee plans to start considering the amendments next week.
Addendum
MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that the second reading of the draft law will be held no earlier than March 6.
MP: Consideration of draft law on mobilization may begin in March14.02.24, 18:27 • 23725 views