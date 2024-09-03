About 400 children to study at new Ukrainian-Hungarian school in Budapest - Zelenskyy

About 400 Ukrainian children have started studying at a new Ukrainian-Hungarian school that opened in Budapest. This is an important step in the cooperation between Ukraine and Hungary, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted in his Telegram, UNN reports.

"This is an important step between Ukraine and Hungary. A public school has opened in Budapest, where children have already begun studying in Ukrainian and Hungarian. About 400 Ukrainian children have already become its students," Zelensky wrote.

The first public Ukrainian-Hungarian bilingual secondary school and gymnasium was opened in Budapest, which became a historic event for the Ukrainian community in Hungary. The new school will provide education in the native language from grades 1 to 12, and will also include the study of Hungarian as a foreign language.