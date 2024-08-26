About 3 “Shaheds” could have flown to Belarus at night - “Gayun”

Last night, during Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine, "Shahed" kamikaze drones could enter the territory of Belarus three times. This was reported on Monday, August 26, by the monitoring telegram channel "Belaruski Gayun," UNN wrote.

Details

It is reported that three "shaheds" flew into Belarus around 03:26, 03:33 and 04:14 - each in the area of the Polessk radiation and ecological reserve, Bragin and Loev districts. There is no other confirmation of the nighttime arrival of the Shaheds in Belarus.

According to Belaruski Hayun, the Belarusian Air Force aircraft did not take off at night. Another helicopter from Machulishcha and a fighter jet from Baranavichy were lifted at around 9 a.m. and sent to the south of the country.

