The Kremlin church intends to send about 1300 priests to the frontline in Ukraine "to provide spiritual assistance to Russian soldiers." This was stated by Metropolitan Kirill of Stavropol and Nevinnomyssk on Russian propaganda TV. The Center for National Resistance reports, according to UNN.

The Moscow priest assures us that today the Russian Ministry of Attack has very close ties with the Russian Church and that this issue will be resolved in the near future. And so it really is. After all, it is a well-known fact that the head of the Kremlin church, Patriarch Kirill, is a KGB agent nicknamed "Mikhailov" and holds the rank of general in the Russian FSB. His predecessor, Alexy II (Alexei Ridiger), was also a KGB agent under the pseudonym "Drozdov. - the statement said.

It is noted that in the war against Ukraine, the Kremlin relies heavily on religious structures under its control. The dominant one here is the Russian Orthodox Church, which has created a powerful network in Ukraine and has become an ideal tool for brainwashing its parishioners. It is known that at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine in 2014, this pseudo-church organized crowded religious processions to prevent Ukrainian defenders from letting the occupying army pass.

PACE condemns Patriarch Kirill and the hierarchy of the Russian Orthodox Church as complicit in Russia's war crimes against Ukraine, accusing them of promoting the "Russian World" ideology to justify the invasion and calling it a "holy war.