Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87698 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108751 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151543 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155489 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251488 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174430 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165652 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226515 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35968 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 70155 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 38055 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 31600 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 64082 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251490 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226515 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212479 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238201 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224953 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87698 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 64082 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 70155 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113152 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114034 views
About 1300 Moscow priests to join the ranks of the Kremlin's occupation army - The Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14974 views

About 1,300 Moscow priests will join the Kremlin's occupation army in Ukraine to provide "spiritual assistance" to Russian soldiers.

The Kremlin church intends to send about 1300 priests to the frontline in Ukraine "to provide spiritual assistance to Russian soldiers." This was stated by Metropolitan Kirill of Stavropol and Nevinnomyssk on Russian propaganda TV. The Center for National Resistance reports, according to UNN.

The Moscow priest assures us that today the Russian Ministry of Attack has very close ties with the Russian Church and that this issue will be resolved in the near future. And so it really is. After all, it is a well-known fact that the head of the Kremlin church, Patriarch Kirill, is a KGB agent nicknamed "Mikhailov" and holds the rank of general in the Russian FSB. His predecessor, Alexy II (Alexei Ridiger), was also a KGB agent under the pseudonym "Drozdov.

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that in the war against Ukraine, the Kremlin relies heavily on religious structures under its control. The dominant one here is the Russian Orthodox Church, which has created a powerful network in Ukraine and has become an ideal tool for brainwashing its parishioners. It is known that at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine in 2014, this pseudo-church organized crowded religious processions to prevent Ukrainian defenders from letting the occupying army pass.

Recall

PACE condemns Patriarch Kirill and the hierarchy of the Russian Orthodox Church as complicit in Russia's war crimes against Ukraine, accusing them of promoting the "Russian World" ideology to justify the invasion and calling it a "holy war.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
ukraineUkraine

