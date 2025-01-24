A year after the crash of the IL-76 in the Belgorod region: what is known about the tragedy

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 83435 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99704 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107876 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110785 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131245 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103701 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135140 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103768 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113432 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116990 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

A year after the crash of the IL-76 in the Belgorod region: what is known about the tragedy

A year after the crash of the IL-76 in the Belgorod region: what is known about the tragedy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36505 views

A year ago, a Russian Il-76 allegedly carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed in the Belgorod region. Russia blames Ukraine, but refuses to open an international investigation and does not provide evidence.

Today, January 24, marks the anniversary of the crash of an Il-76 military transport plane near the Russian city of Belgorod, 100 km from the Ukrainian border. The circumstances of the tragedy still remain unclear, and the Russian side continues to blame Ukraine, UNN writes.

On January 24, 2024, a Russian military transport aircraft IL-76 crashed in the village of Yablonovo, Belgorod region.

Immediately after the crash, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the Il-76 military transport plane was shot down by the Ukrainian military. According to the Russian ministry, the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile system from which the Ukrainian armed forces allegedly fired two missiles from the territory of Liptsy in Kharkiv region.

IL-76 crash near Belgorod: Russia reports 63 people on board dead24.01.24, 11:16 • 26902 views

In particular, the aggressor country noted that 74 people died as a result of the crash. Among them were 6 crew members, 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were allegedly being taken for exchange, and 3 Russian servicemen who accompanied them. In addition, Russian propagandist Margarita Simonian circulated a list of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were allegedly on board the IL-76 as "evidence." It is true that among the persons on this list was a man whose data matched the data of the prisoner exchanged on January 3, 2024. In fact, this information casts doubt on Russia's statements about the number of dead.

Ukraine will insist on an international investigation, the DIU clarifies the fate of all prisoners: Zelensky on the crash of Russian IL-7624.01.24, 23:23 • 106703 views

For its part, later, after the incident, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine confirmed that the exchange of prisoners of war was indeed to take place on January 24, 2024. Ukraine fulfilled all the agreements to prepare the exchange of prisoners, but their safety was to be ensured by the Russian side.

Russia should have warned about the need to ensure airspace security beforehand, as it had done before. However, on the day of the crash, Ukraine did not receive information about the routes, number of vehicles, and methods of delivery of prisoners.

"The landing of a transport aircraft in a 30-kilometer combat zone cannot be safe and in any case must be discussed by both sides, because otherwise it jeopardizes the entire exchange process," the DIU noted.

Image

After the tragedy, Ukraine insisted on an international investigation, but Russia refused to allow the relevant experts to visit.

Subsequently, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that Ukraine had found no evidence that a large number of Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board the Il-76 military transport plane.

According to Lubinets, the Russian side has not provided any evidence to support their claims that 65 prisoners were killed. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, also noted that the situation around the crash remains unclear, as Russia is not handing over the bodies of the dead.

For reference

The IL-76 is a multi-purpose military transport aircraft designed to transport troops, equipment and urgent cargo. It can carry up to 167 military personnel or 126 paratroopers at a time.

The Il-76 can also carry cannon weapons. The internal bomb load of the aircraft is up to 10 FAB-500 kg bombs.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine

