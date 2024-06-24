Prosecutor's Office: Woman who smashed graves of soldiers will be in medical institution for psychiatric care for 60 days

A woman suspected of abusing the graves of Dmitry Kotsyubail with the call sign "da Vinci", Andrey Pilshchikov with the call sign "juice", as well as Pavel Petrichenko was given a preventive measure in the form of placement in a psychiatric care facility for 60 days. The Woman struck more than 20 blows with a stick on the graves of defenders, the press service of the Kiev City Prosecutor's office reported on Monday, reports UNN.

At the request of the investigator, agreed by the prosecutor of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kiev, a 60-year-old woman suspected of abusing the graves of defenders of Ukraine, committed out of hooligan motives, was given a preventive measure in the form of placement in a psychiatric care facility in conditions that exclude dangerous behavior, for a period of 60 days - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

According to the prosecutor's office, the woman, out of hooligan motives, struck more than 20 blows with a stick on the graves of defenders, tore down and broke memorial plaques, broke lamps.

Recall

On June 20, on the territory of Askold's grave in Kiev, a woman committed an act of vandalism on the graves of the fallen defenders of Ukraine – Dmitry Kotsyubail with the call sign "da Vinci", Andrey Pilshchikov with the call sign "juice", as well as Pavel Petrichenko. Law enforcement officers on the same day found the woman and detained her.

A 60 - year-old woman is suspected under Part 3 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine-abuse of a grave committed with hooligan motives.