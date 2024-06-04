ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
A veteran from the Vinnytsia region built a farm for 100 pigs with grant funds

A veteran from the Vinnytsia region built a farm for 100 pigs with grant funds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18986 views

The example of Nikolai Ruzhitsky is a motivation for his combat brothers. Proof that you can achieve everything when you really want to. Now the demobilized will be able to come, watch and make sure that their dreams come true.

The winner of the project to support the veteran business #worth "doing your own" Mykola Ruzhitskyi took up his own business - raising pigs, reports UNN with reference to the press service of the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation.

Details

At the expense of money, he built a grain warehouse, a pigsty and purchased the necessary equipment.

At first, I didn't believe that the grant could be won. I was very worried about whether such a business would work. my family helped me, they supported me, gave me good advice. I have long dreamed of such a business, because I constantly worked in agriculture. I like that

Ruzhitsky admits.

The man worked near the land all his life, cultivated up to 15 hectares during the season, and worked as a driver abroad in the off-season. A full-scale war caught him in Germany. Upon arrival in Ukraine, he immediately mobilized into the army. However, later, due to health reasons, he returned home.

Work helped me recover from the front. The man received funds for his own business as part of the #worth "doing your own" project from the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation and the Ministry of Veterinary Affairs.

Initially, the family planned to build a farm for 20 heads, and thanks to the support, they decided to increase the complex. Now the Ruzhitsky family will raise 100 pigs. The farm is already fully operational.

With the money we won, we managed to build a pig farm, a granary, a grain dryer and buy a grain planter. I hope that I will be able to provide my fellow villagers not only with high-quality meat, but also build my own mill and Creamery

 - he notes.

As part of the contest #worth "doing your own", 10 winners were selected among veterans or their families who submitted relevant project applications, defended their projects before the expert commission and received funding for their business, says Anastasia Amosova, an expert at the MHP Center for methodology and social development strategy.

MHP company and the MHP - Hromada Foundation are developing the MHP near program of comprehensive support and individual support for military personnel, veterans and their families. And now the focus of this program is to support entrepreneurship among veterans and their families. According to the results of the study, 64% of front - line soldiers want to be entrepreneurs from the Ukrainian Veterans ' Foundation. Therefore, we support such grant competitions for veteran entrepreneurs as #worth "doing your own". Now that our veterans are returning home to their families, to work, and to the community, we are creating conditions and opportunities for them to find themselves in civilian life and feel supported

- she notes.

"The Vinnytsia hub of MHP, together with the strategic partner of the charity foundation MHP - Hromada, constantly contributes to the assistance of both military and veterans. We have a number of programs that are designed for such people and their families. We do not ignore any cases. The example of Nikolai Ruzhitsky is a motivation for his twin cities. Proof that you can achieve everything when you really want to. After all, Nikolai had no previous business experience.

Now the man is already sharing the secrets of farming. Now his demobilized brothers will be able to come, watch and make sure that their dreams come true.

I would like to emphasize that MHP and the MHP - Hromada Foundation are developing the MHP near program of comprehensive support and individual support for military personnel, veterans and their families. And now the focus of this program is to support entrepreneurship among veterans and their families

- adds the director of the Vinnytsia hub of MHP Vladimir Prokopchuk.

MHP and the MHP - Hromada charitable foundation are developing the MHP near program of comprehensive support and individual support for military personnel, veterans and their families.

Now the focus of this program is to support entrepreneurship among veterans and their families. In early 2023, the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation, in partnership with the Ukrainian veterans ' fund of the Ministry of veterans, organized the #Worth "do your own" contest.

Under the terms of the competition, ten Ukrainians - veterans and their families, as well as the families of the victims - received from UAH 500,000 to UAH 1.5 million for the development of their own business.

The Ukrainian Veterans Foundation works to provide veterans with opportunities, resources and support so that they can successfully implement their business initiatives. The story of Nikolai Ruzhitsky shows that these efforts are not in vain: a veteran who for a long time dreamed of owning his own pig farm, thanks to our joint support with partners, was able to make his dream come true. Such examples inspire us to continue working and look for new ways so that every veteran who has a desire and Idea can not only realize their entrepreneurial potential, but also feel needed again in civilian life

-says Ruslana Velichko-Trifonyuk, acting executive director of the Ukrainian Veterans ' Foundation.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activity in 2015. Its main mission is the integrated development of communities. the geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the foundation has systematically supported people who are in the regions of military operations, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who were left without homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia

