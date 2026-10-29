A unique Maserati GranTurismo with a copper body and unusual doors has been unveiled in Italy

Italian design studio GFG Style has unveiled the exclusive Peralta D, a car based on the Maserati GranTurismo. The coupe features a hand-finished copper body, an unusual door-opening system, and a luxurious interior. The car was commissioned by Mexican entrepreneur Carlos Peralta, reports UNN.

Details

The design was created by renowned Italian automotive designer Fabrizio Giugiaro. The main feature of the new car is its body made of pure copper, every element of which was finished by hand.

The lower part of the car is made of metal, while the upper section is trimmed with mirrored glass with a copper tint. Carbon fiber and an aluminum platform were also used in its construction.

A movable glass dome instead of conventional doors

The Peralta D does not have traditional front doors. Access to the interior is provided by a movable glass dome, while the rear doors open in a "gullwing" style.

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The interior is trimmed with leather featuring a metallic effect, Alcantara, and genuine copper threads. A screen installed in front of the passenger can transform into an illuminated makeup mirror.

Another unusual feature is a built-in refrigerator for a bottle of champagne and four copper glasses.

The letter D in the car's name stands for daughters. Carlos Peralta dedicated the new coupe to them, while the previous Peralta S model was created in honor of his sons.

The powertrain specifications and the price of the exclusive car have not yet been disclosed.

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