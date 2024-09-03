“A terrible day for Poltava region": RMA head says coordinated actions of rescuers and medics saved many lives, citizens donate blood

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120602 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123635 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201888 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155431 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153825 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143342 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200063 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112466 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188601 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105117 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“A terrible day for Poltava region": RMA head says coordinated actions of rescuers and medics saved many lives, citizens donate blood

“A terrible day for Poltava region": RMA head says coordinated actions of rescuers and medics saved many lives, citizens donate blood

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20862 views

After the enemy attack on Poltava, the head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, said that rescuers and medics are working on the spot, and Poltava residents are donating blood for the wounded.

After the enemy attack on Poltava, the head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, said that rescuers and medics are working on the spot, Poltava residents are donating blood for the wounded, UNN reports.

Details

"A terrible day for Poltava region. No details on the security situation. All relevant services are working on the spot. The most coordinated actions of rescuers and medics have saved many lives today. Many Poltava residents are donating blood to help the wounded," Pronin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, as of now, there is everything necessary for the transfusion of blood components. You can become a donor any day during the week, he noted.

"My sincere condolences go out to all the families who have lost their loved ones today," emphasized the RMA chairman.

"The enemy is using any means to make Ukraine more painful and disorient Ukrainians. Please trust only trusted sources and help everyone who is saving lives," Pronin said.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.

At present , 41 people are known to have died. More than 180 people were injured. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

