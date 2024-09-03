“A terrible day for Poltava region": RMA head says coordinated actions of rescuers and medics saved many lives, citizens donate blood

After the enemy attack on Poltava, the head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, said that rescuers and medics are working on the spot, Poltava residents are donating blood for the wounded, UNN reports.

Details

"A terrible day for Poltava region. No details on the security situation. All relevant services are working on the spot. The most coordinated actions of rescuers and medics have saved many lives today. Many Poltava residents are donating blood to help the wounded," Pronin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, as of now, there is everything necessary for the transfusion of blood components. You can become a donor any day during the week, he noted.

"My sincere condolences go out to all the families who have lost their loved ones today," emphasized the RMA chairman.

"The enemy is using any means to make Ukraine more painful and disorient Ukrainians. Please trust only trusted sources and help everyone who is saving lives," Pronin said.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.

At present , 41 people are known to have died. More than 180 people were injured.