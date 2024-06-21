$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 87280 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 96827 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 115343 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 186924 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231581 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142283 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368401 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181620 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149562 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197860 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A surprise inspection of troops began in Belarus near the border with Ukraine in the morning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15526 views

A surprise check of the combat readiness of formations and military units of the Armed Forces of Belarus has begun today. Military units and subunits perform combat training tasks in the Brest and Gomel regions bordering Ukraine.

A surprise inspection of troops began in Belarus near the border with Ukraine in the morning

Today, on June 21, a surprise check of the readiness of formations and military units of the Armed Forces of Belarus began. The inspection was announced this morning.  this was reported by the press service  of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, reports UNN

details 

As noted, military units and subunits of operational commands, special operations forces, missile forces and artillery, air force and air defense forces are involved in the inspection.

At the first stage, the issues of operational occupation of designated areas, their training in engineering, organization of security and defense, and taking up combat duty will be worked out. In the future, military units and subunits will have to perform combat training tasks

- the message of the Ministry of defense of Belarus says.

Landfills and terrain areas in the Brest and Gomel regions will be used for the inspection. Note that both of these regions border Ukraine.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry also pointed out that during this period it is possible to move military equipment on public roads.

Russia and Belarus are preparing an agreement on security guarantees06.06.24, 10:48 • 21102 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

