A surprise inspection of troops began in Belarus near the border with Ukraine in the morning

Today, on June 21, a surprise check of the readiness of formations and military units of the Armed Forces of Belarus began. The inspection was announced this morning. this was reported by the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, reports UNN.

details

As noted, military units and subunits of operational commands, special operations forces, missile forces and artillery, air force and air defense forces are involved in the inspection.

At the first stage, the issues of operational occupation of designated areas, their training in engineering, organization of security and defense, and taking up combat duty will be worked out. In the future, military units and subunits will have to perform combat training tasks - the message of the Ministry of defense of Belarus says.

Landfills and terrain areas in the Brest and Gomel regions will be used for the inspection. Note that both of these regions border Ukraine.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry also pointed out that during this period it is possible to move military equipment on public roads.

