A squall with hail hit the Volga region of Russia

Residents of the city of Ulyanovsk witnessed a powerful downpour with a thunderstorm, which led to significant consequences: overturned cars, broken asphalt, and power outages. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

Details

The Russian city of Ulyanovsk was hit by a powerful hurricane with heavy rain and hail. As a result, the city streets were flooded and traffic was stopped. It is reported that cars were damaged and electricity was lost.

A tower crane fell down at a construction site in the area.

According to the Baza TV channel, the number of damaged vehicles and fallen trees remains to be seen.

However, residents are now publishing photos of the chaos.

No injuries have been reported so far.

