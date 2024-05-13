A ship undergoing repairs catches fire in Russia

In the Russian city of Arkhangelsk, a fire broke out on the ship "M.V. Lomonosov", which is in dry dock, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's department for the Arkhangelsk region reported, UNN reports.

Details

A fire has been reported on the M/V Lomonosov. The vessel is in dry dock. Rank #2 is announced , the statement said.

The area of the fire is known to be 936 square meters.

According to the Russian media, no victims were found as a result of the fire on the ship "M.V. Lomonosov".

At the time of the firefighters' arrival, the second deck of the vessel was on fire, according to the report.

A total of 37 people and 10 pieces of equipment were used to extinguish the fire.

The prosecutor's office has launched an inspection of compliance with fire safety rules on the cruise ship.