A sharp cold snap is coming to Ukraine: where temperatures will drop to +4°
Kyiv • UNN
Temperatures are expected to drop in Ukraine on November 2, especially in the western and northern regions - to 4-9° during the day. Rains and winds of up to 15-20 m/s are forecast for most of the territory.
On November 2, the temperature is expected to drop in Ukraine - in the western and northern regions, down to 4-9° during the day. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, tomorrow, October 31, there will be light rain at night in the northern, Kharkiv, most western and central regions, and light rain during the day in the east of the country; the temperature will be 3-10° Celsius at night, 8-13° Celsius during the day, and up to 17° Celsius in the south.
On Friday, November 1, no precipitation, on Saturday, November 2, in Ukraine, except in the south, light rain, in the highlands of the Carpathians with sleet; temperature at night 2-9° C, during the day 9-15°, in the southwestern part and Crimea up to 18°, on November 2 in the western and northern regions the daytime temperature will drop to 4-9°.
West and northwest winds, 7-12 m/s, October 31 in the east of the country, November 1-2 in most regions gusts of 15-20 m/s, in the highlands of the Carpathians 25-30 m/s.
