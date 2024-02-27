A Russian agent was sentenced to 15 years in prison for pointing an S-300 at a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia

A court has sentenced a representative of a hostile intelligence network who guided Russian S-300 missiles at a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia on October 18, 2023, to 15 years in prison. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The court found an accomplice of the Russian Federation with the pseudonym "Palestinian" guilty of high treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In October 2023, he reportedly provided the enemy with information on the deployment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as the geolocation of Zaporizhzhia's residential and industrial infrastructure.

In particular, on October 18, 2023, the Russian army attacked an apartment building in the city center with S-300 missiles on the "tip-off" of a Russian agent. The enemy shelling killed 5 people and seriously injured 5 more.

Addendum

According to the investigation, the convict is an ideological supporter of racism. In October 2023, the man was remotely recruited by an FSB officer who arrived for a rotation in the temporarily occupied Dniprorudne, Zaporizhzhia.

To gather intelligence, he organized his own group of informants, which included four residents of the regional center . Among them were an employee of the city water utility and a sales representative of a private company who regularly traveled around the city.

The "Palestinian" sent the information he received via messenger to an FSB "liaison" in the temporarily occupied Dniprorudne.

Together with his brother, he launched a missile at the village of Hroza: the former law enforcement officer was served with a new suspicion