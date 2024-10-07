A runner dies after participating in a half marathon in the UK
Kyiv • UNN
One of the 29,000 participants in the Cardiff Half Marathon died shortly after the finish line. The runner was examined by doctors on the spot and taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Details
At the finish line, the runner was immediately examined by an ambulance crew and taken to the Wales City University Hospital, where he later died.
A spokesperson for the event said: "This is a terrible tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the runner's family.
The organizers called this year's race "the largest in history," as 29,000 people registered to participate.
Recall
The 2025 London Marathon has received a record number of 840,318 entries, surpassing the previous world record of 578,374 set last year, with a marked increase in female entries to 49%.
