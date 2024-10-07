A runner dies after participating in a half marathon in the UK

One of the 29 thousand participants of the Cardiff Half Marathon died after the race, the organizers said. UNN writes about this with reference to the BBC.

Details

At the finish line, the runner was immediately examined by an ambulance crew and taken to the Wales City University Hospital, where he later died.

A spokesperson for the event said: "This is a terrible tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the runner's family.

The organizers called this year's race "the largest in history," as 29,000 people registered to participate.

Recall

