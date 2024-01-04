ukenru
A representative of the business community: National Revenue Strategy is a realization of Hetmantsev's communist dreams

A representative of the business community: National Revenue Strategy is a realization of Hetmantsev's communist dreams

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29788 views

Dmytro Oleksiyenko criticizes Ukraine's State Revenue Strategy, arguing that it will increase taxes and harm the economy.

The National Revenue Strategy for 2024-30 is the embodiment of the communist dreams of the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee, MP Danylo Hetmantsev. Dmytro Oleksiyenko, a member of the ICC Ukraine Board, a member of the Board of the Association of Taxpayers of Ukraine, said this on the air of the ALPHA MEDIA YouTube channel, UNN reports.

"This (National Revenue Strategy - ed.) is the realization of the communist dreams of Danylo Oleksandrovych (Hetmantsev - ed.)," Oleksiyenko emphasized.

He noted that the IMF requires Ukraine to grow its economy by 3-4% during this period, but instead it is planned to significantly increase the tax burden on business and thus increase government revenues. In addition, the strategy provides for the abolition of bank secrecy for the tax authorities, which not only contradicts European practicebut actually, as Anatoliy Amelin, co-founder of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future think tank, noted, allows to get into the wallet of every Ukrainian

"I have a public question - the people who are the authors of these dreams are either saboteurs or enemies of Ukraine, or I have no answer to the question of who they can be, because it is all aimed at destroying the Ukrainian economy," Amelin emphasized.

Experts have noted that volunteers and charity workers will be the first to fall under the new changes, as all transfers to cards will be taxed. In addition, behind the IMF's demand to fight salary-based sole proprietorships (when an employee is registered through a sole proprietorship to minimize taxes - ed.), the National Strategy actually hides the fight against all sole proprietorships, for which taxes will be significantly increased.

Recall

The National Revenue Strategy for 2024-2030 was approved at a government meeting on December 27, 2023.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics

