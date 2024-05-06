A rally of thousands in support of anti-corruption newcomer Magyar took place in Hungary

In Hungary, about 10,000 people gathered to support Péter Magyar, a newcomer to politics who promises to fight corruption and improve the quality of life. Magyar criticizes Prime Minister Orban for his "mafia state" and propaganda. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday in Debrecen (Hungary's second largest city), an estimated 10,000 people took to the streets to support Péter Magyar, a political newcomer who burst onto the political scene in less than three months and promises to end corruption and the deteriorating quality of life in Hungary.

Debrecen turned into a sea of umbrellas as Magyar's supporters braved even a brief rain before the demonstration began. They waved Hungarian flags en masse, showing unity and support for the candidate.

Today, the vast majority of the Hungarian people are tired of the ruling elite, of hatred, apathy, propaganda and artificial divisions - said Peter Magyar.

Magyar opposes Viktor Orban, the current Hungarian Prime Minister, accusing him of running a "mafia state" and using the propaganda machine to maintain power.

