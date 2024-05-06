A rally of thousands in support of anti-corruption newcomer Magyar took place in Hungary

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87587 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108690 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151482 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155428 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251470 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174425 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165647 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148364 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226509 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 38023 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35834 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70033 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37893 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64032 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251470 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226509 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212473 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238196 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224948 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87587 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64032 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70033 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113151 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114033 views
A rally of thousands in support of anti-corruption newcomer Magyar took place in Hungary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109479 views

About 10,000 people rallied in Hungary's second largest city to support new candidate Peter Magyar, who promises to fight corruption and improve the quality of life while criticizing Prime Minister Orban for running a "mafia state" and using propaganda.

In Hungary, about 10,000 people gathered to support Péter Magyar, a newcomer to politics who promises to fight corruption and improve the quality of life. Magyar criticizes Prime Minister Orban for his "mafia state" and propaganda. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday in Debrecen  (Hungary's second largest city), an estimated 10,000 people took to the streets to support Péter Magyar, a political newcomer who burst onto the political scene in less than three months and promises to end corruption and the deteriorating quality of life in Hungary.

Debrecen turned into a sea of umbrellas as Magyar's supporters braved even a brief rain before the demonstration began. They waved Hungarian flags en masse, showing unity and support for the candidate.

Today, the vast majority of the Hungarian people are tired of the ruling elite, of hatred, apathy, propaganda and artificial divisions

- said Peter Magyar.

Magyar opposes Viktor Orban, the current Hungarian Prime Minister, accusing him of running a "mafia state" and using the propaganda machine to maintain power.

Hungary will increase defense spending if war in Ukraine continues in 2025 - Orban03.05.24, 13:05 • 19648 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
hungaryHungary
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

