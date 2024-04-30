A presentation of a special issue of the Local History magazine dedicated to the poet Vasyl Stus took place in Kyiv

On Tuesday, April 23, a presentation of the issue of the magazine "Local History" about writer, dissident and human rights activist Vasyl Stus took place in Kyiv, UNN reports .

The special issue includes memoirs of the poet's childhood and youth by his sister Maria, a conversation with his son Dmytro, an interview with Italian researcher of the Sixties phenomenon Simone Attilio Bellezza, and a report from Stus's native village of Rakhnivka in Vinnytsia region, as well as much other unique information.

The presentation of the special issue about the poet was a remarkable event. Dozens of people attended the event to hear exclusive stories about the prominent Ukrainian.

"It is unique, first of all, because it contains conversations and memories of those people who were very close to Vasyl Stus and who have survived to this day. We have a unique opportunity to hear, of course, their subjective memories," shares his impressions Yuriy Pukivsky, deputy editor-in-chief of the Local History magazine .

The special issue is filled with philosophy and biography from different stages of Vasyl Stus's life. Ninety-six pages reveal the outstanding personality from different angles. The magazine includes unique interviews with an Italian researcher of the Sixties phenomenon, the poet's son, and his older sister. The presentation of the magazine was also attended by Maria Stus, who told interesting and important stories about her younger brother.

The presentation and publication of the magazine about Vasyl Stus was supported by the MHP Community Foundation. Earlier, the charitable foundation helped to restore a museum about the poet in Vinnytsia region.

"We help communities in various ways, including supporting local museums. Why museums? Because this is the pain of all Ukrainians. Today, the Russians are robbing our culture, appropriating artists, writers, and poets. They distort history and want to take away our memory. That's why it's important for us to rethink our identity today," comments Tatiana Volochai, director of the MHP-Hromada charity foundation.

The special issue about the writer is already available in bookstores and on the website of the Local History magazine. The MHP-Community Foundation will also donate the issues to libraries and the Stus Museum in Vinnytsia region.

"MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of the Foundation's activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.