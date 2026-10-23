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A powerful earthquake in Tibet has claimed the lives of at least 16 people, and the death toll may rise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

An earthquake measuring magnitude 7 in Tibet has claimed the lives of at least 16 people and destroyed 339 homes. Rescue operations are ongoing.

A powerful earthquake in Tibet has claimed the lives of at least 16 people, and the death toll may rise

In China's Tibet region, at least 16 people were killed and dozens more injured as a result of a powerful magnitude 7 earthquake. Rescuers continue search operations, so the death toll may rise. CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake's epicenter was located approximately 183 kilometers east-northeast of the city of Nagqu in Tibet.

The disaster caused widespread destruction. According to preliminary data, at least 339 houses collapsed. Local authorities continue to assess the damage and determine the exact number of people affected.

Rescuers are working at the site of the destruction

Rescue units were sent to the epicenter area, where they are clearing rubble and searching for people.

Due to the earthquake, railway authorities temporarily suspended train services in the affected areas.

Information about the scale of the destruction continues to come in. Authorities do not rule out the possibility that the number of victims may rise as rescue operations continue.

A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Tibet — there are casualties and destruction23.10.26, 00:17 • 2420 views

Stepan Haftko

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