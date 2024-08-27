A number of trains are experiencing significant delays after the Russian attack: where are the biggest ones

Railroad workers have eliminated the consequences of enemy shelling of energy infrastructure and resumed traffic on all sections. However, some trains are experiencing significant delays, and return trips will depart later than planned, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Railway power engineers worked almost all night to eliminate emergency malfunctions and the consequences of yesterday's shelling of energy infrastructure and have already resumed traffic in all areas, however, the impact on the schedule will still be felt throughout the day," UZ reported on social media.

As noted, the following trains are currently experiencing the longest delays:

- 120 Dorohusk - Dnipro +7:46

- 64 Lviv - Kharkiv +7:44

- 6 Yasinia - Zaporizhzhia +5:24

- 95 Kyiv - Rakhiv +5:23

- 18 Uzhhorod - Kharkiv +5:06

- 7 Kyiv - Chernivtsi +5:03

According to UZ, this means that a number of return trips - that is, those departing today during the day - will leave the initial station at least an hour later than planned:

- 17 Kharkiv - Uzhhorod

- 93 Kharkiv - Helm

- 120 Dorohusk - Dnipro

"The exact time of departure will be announced by an announcer at the station, so please listen carefully to the announcements, all our trains are running with acceleration. We apologize to passengers for the schedule disruption and are working around the clock to keep connections and make every trip safe," UZ said.

Suburban electric trains are delayed due to the Russian attack