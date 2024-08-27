ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
A number of trains are experiencing significant delays after the Russian attack: where are the biggest ones

A number of trains are experiencing significant delays after the Russian attack: where are the biggest ones

Railroad workers have repaired the damage to energy infrastructure and resumed traffic on all sections. However, some trains are experiencing significant delays, and return trips will depart later than planned.

Railroad workers have eliminated the consequences of enemy shelling of energy infrastructure and resumed traffic on all sections. However, some trains are experiencing significant delays, and return trips will depart later than planned, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Railway power engineers worked almost all night to eliminate emergency malfunctions and the consequences of yesterday's shelling of energy infrastructure and have already resumed traffic in all areas, however, the impact on the schedule will still be felt throughout the day," UZ reported on social media.

As noted, the following trains are currently experiencing the longest delays:

- 120 Dorohusk - Dnipro +7:46

- 64 Lviv - Kharkiv +7:44

- 6 Yasinia - Zaporizhzhia +5:24

- 95 Kyiv - Rakhiv +5:23

- 18 Uzhhorod - Kharkiv +5:06

- 7 Kyiv - Chernivtsi +5:03

According to UZ, this means that a number of return trips - that is, those departing today during the day - will leave the initial station at least an hour later than planned:

- 17 Kharkiv - Uzhhorod

- 93 Kharkiv - Helm

- 120 Dorohusk - Dnipro

"The exact time of departure will be announced by an announcer at the station, so please listen carefully to the announcements, all our trains are running with acceleration. We apologize to passengers for the schedule disruption and are working around the clock to keep connections and make every trip safe," UZ said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

