A new volcanic eruption has begun in Iceland

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 54740 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136944 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142143 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234598 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170332 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162952 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147452 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217435 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112894 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204064 views

Popular news
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 39579 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 53275 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107008 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 34314 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102627 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234605 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217438 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204067 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230232 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217529 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 1101 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102627 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107008 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157645 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156464 views
A new volcanic eruption has begun in Iceland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19206 views

On the Reykjavik Peninsula, near the city of Grindavik, a volcanic eruption began. Now the authorities have evacuated citizens and vacationers from the Blue Lagoon geothermal resort.

On Wednesday, May 29, a volcanic eruption began on the Reykjanes peninsula.In particular, magma emissions began near the town of Grindavik.UNN writes about this with reference to Iceland Review.

Details 

It is noted that due to increased seismic activity, the authorities evacuated local residents from the town of Grindavik, the Blue Lagoon geothermal Resort and the Swarzengi power plant.

The publication added that the plumes from the eruption reach at least 50 meters in height, and the length of the crack seems to exceed a kilometer. Now they are preparing a Coast Guard helicopter, thanks to which experts will confirm the exact  location and size of the eruption

Addition

Now the eruption on the Reykjavik peninsula was the eighth since 2021. Scientists suggest that the territory is entering a new volcanic zone lasting from decades to hundreds.

recall 

On the Indonesian island of Halmahera , a volcano erupted, which threw an ash cloud to a height of 4 kilometers. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

