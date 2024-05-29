A new volcanic eruption has begun in Iceland

On Wednesday, May 29, a volcanic eruption began on the Reykjanes peninsula.In particular, magma emissions began near the town of Grindavik.UNN writes about this with reference to Iceland Review.

It is noted that due to increased seismic activity, the authorities evacuated local residents from the town of Grindavik, the Blue Lagoon geothermal Resort and the Swarzengi power plant.

The publication added that the plumes from the eruption reach at least 50 meters in height, and the length of the crack seems to exceed a kilometer. Now they are preparing a Coast Guard helicopter, thanks to which experts will confirm the exact location and size of the eruption

Now the eruption on the Reykjavik peninsula was the eighth since 2021. Scientists suggest that the territory is entering a new volcanic zone lasting from decades to hundreds.

