A new variant of the Omicron COVID strain - "Jenny": 42 cases detected in Ukraine in January

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged
March 1, 08:39 PM

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 54839 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy
March 1, 08:57 PM

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 62027 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine
March 1, 09:14 PM

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 60475 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US
March 1, 10:11 PM

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 38710 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
12:27 AM

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 51507 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259237 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231142 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216780 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242317 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228772 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 106855 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 81365 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 86833 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114776 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115594 views
A new variant of the Omicron COVID strain - "Jenny": 42 cases detected in Ukraine in January

A new variant of the Omicron COVID strain - "Jenny": 42 cases detected in Ukraine in January

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22411 views

42 cases of a new sub-variant of the coronavirus "Jenny" were detected in 12 regions of Ukraine in January.

In Ukraine, 42 cases of the Jenny sub-variant of the coronavirus were detected in 12 regions in January. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Jenny, a sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain, has been prevalent in Ukraine during the 2023-2024 epidemic season. In January, 42 cases of Jenny were detected in 12 regions: Zhytomyr (4), Ivano-Frankivsk (1), Kyiv (4 in the region and 4 in the capital), Lviv (6), Odesa (1), Sumy (8), Khmelnytsky (4), Volyn (2), Cherkasy (5), Chernivtsi (1), Rivne (1) and Chernihiv (1) regions

-  the statement said.

It is noted that among the 42 patients, 8 patients needed to be hospitalized, and only one person had two vaccinations against COVID-19.

42 Ukrainians died of COVID and flu in a week01.02.24, 10:49 • 23522 views

"The COVID-19 sub-variants are under epidemiological surveillance both in Ukraine and globally. Each sub-variant has certain features, but currently, the Jenny sub-variant is either a moderate or mild course of the disease. Almost half of the cases are people over 60 years old, only 8 Ukrainians had an incomplete primary vaccination course (only two of them received two doses), the rest are unvaccinated...", said Deputy Minister, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin.

It is reported that cases of the JN.1 sub-variant, called "Jenny," were identified in Ukraine during sequencing.

This sub-variant was first detected in the United States in September 2023, followed by other countries, including India, China, and the United Kingdom. The WHO has classified it as a sub-variant of "emerging concern" due to its "rapid spread." According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of January 5, 2024, JN.1 accounted for approximately 62% of all circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants. The WHO notes that the risk to the public is currently low, and the vaccines used worldwide against COVID-19 protect against the new Jenny sub-variant.

Kyiv City State Administration: Distance learning in schools may be recommended in case of increase in morbidity06.02.24, 10:59 • 30745 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

COVID-19Health

Contact us about advertising