A new variant of the Omicron COVID strain - "Jenny": 42 cases detected in Ukraine in January

In Ukraine, 42 cases of the Jenny sub-variant of the coronavirus were detected in 12 regions in January. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Jenny, a sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain, has been prevalent in Ukraine during the 2023-2024 epidemic season. In January, 42 cases of Jenny were detected in 12 regions: Zhytomyr (4), Ivano-Frankivsk (1), Kyiv (4 in the region and 4 in the capital), Lviv (6), Odesa (1), Sumy (8), Khmelnytsky (4), Volyn (2), Cherkasy (5), Chernivtsi (1), Rivne (1) and Chernihiv (1) regions - the statement said.

It is noted that among the 42 patients, 8 patients needed to be hospitalized, and only one person had two vaccinations against COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 sub-variants are under epidemiological surveillance both in Ukraine and globally. Each sub-variant has certain features, but currently, the Jenny sub-variant is either a moderate or mild course of the disease. Almost half of the cases are people over 60 years old, only 8 Ukrainians had an incomplete primary vaccination course (only two of them received two doses), the rest are unvaccinated...", said Deputy Minister, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin.

It is reported that cases of the JN.1 sub-variant, called "Jenny," were identified in Ukraine during sequencing.

This sub-variant was first detected in the United States in September 2023, followed by other countries, including India, China, and the United Kingdom. The WHO has classified it as a sub-variant of "emerging concern" due to its "rapid spread." According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of January 5, 2024, JN.1 accounted for approximately 62% of all circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants. The WHO notes that the risk to the public is currently low, and the vaccines used worldwide against COVID-19 protect against the new Jenny sub-variant.

