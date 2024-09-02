A new school year has started in Kyiv region: RMA Chairman visits the restored lyceum in Borodyanka

Today, the school year in the Kyiv region has started at Bodiansk Lyceum No. 1, which was destroyed by Russians at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The institution was restored with the support of international partners. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Details

Kravchenko said that in the past, the Russian occupiers almost completely destroyed this lyceum.

For three years, the school bell and children's laughter have not been heard in Borodyansky Lyceum No. 1. Today is a special day for the school! The new school year has begun in a completely renovated building. From today, 540 children from Borodyanka returned to their desks at their school - The RMA chairman said.

According to him, this year 37 first-graders are studying at the lyceum. The Head of the RMA attended the first lesson with them.

Kyiv region is ready for the school year: how many institutions will work offline

Our international partners, The Public Institution Central Project Management Agency from the Republic of Lithuania, helped to restore the lyceum and build a shelter. In gratitude for their support, the institution was renamed the Lithuanian-Ukrainian Lyceum - Ruslan Kravchenko says.

He noted that the school is equipped with modern furniture, computers, and equipment for the canteen. In addition, all children at the lyceum will be able to study offline.

According to him, other educational institutions are being rebuilt in the region. Thus, out of 245 damaged and destroyed schools and kindergartens, 245 have already been restored. Kravchenko emphasized that despite significant challenges, all schools in Kyiv region will work offline and in a mixed mode this year.

I also attended the initiation of the first-year students of the State Tax University in Irpin. I am proud that our progressive and creative young people choose to study in domestic educational institutions - summarizes the head of the RMA.

Recall

In the village of Kozarovychi, Vyshgorod district, a kindergarten called Kapitoshka , which was damaged by Russian occupation forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, has started working .

Ruslan Kravchenko: A modern shelter of almost 300 square meters was built at a lyceum in Kyiv region