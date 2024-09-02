A new school year has started in Kyiv region: RMA Chairman visits the restored lyceum in Borodyanka

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120583 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123608 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201845 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155406 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153812 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143338 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200046 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112466 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188585 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105117 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 80483 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 52391 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 62654 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 91993 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 70582 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201838 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200044 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188583 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215299 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203296 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 22776 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150725 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149928 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153967 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144865 views
Actual
A new school year has started in Kyiv region: RMA Chairman visits the restored lyceum in Borodyanka

A new school year has started in Kyiv region: RMA Chairman visits the restored lyceum in Borodyanka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11914 views

Borodyansky Lyceum No. 1, which was destroyed by the Russian occupiers, has started the school year after being completely rebuilt. 540 students, including 37 first-graders, returned to the renovated institution, renamed the Lithuanian-Ukrainian Lyceum.

Today, the school year in the Kyiv region has started at Bodiansk Lyceum No. 1, which was destroyed by Russians at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The institution was restored with the support of international partners. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Details

Kravchenko said that in the past, the Russian occupiers almost completely destroyed this lyceum. 

For three years, the school bell and children's laughter have not been heard in Borodyansky Lyceum No. 1. Today is a special day for the school! The new school year has begun in a completely renovated building. From today, 540 children from Borodyanka returned to their desks at their school

- The RMA chairman said. 

According to him, this year 37 first-graders are studying at the lyceum. The Head of the RMA attended the first lesson with them. 

Kyiv region is ready for the school year: how many institutions will work offline31.08.24, 11:57 • 17701 view

Our international partners, The Public Institution Central Project Management Agency from the Republic of Lithuania, helped to restore the lyceum and build a shelter. In gratitude for their support, the institution was renamed the Lithuanian-Ukrainian Lyceum 

- Ruslan Kravchenko says. 

He noted that the school is equipped with modern furniture, computers, and equipment for the canteen. In addition, all children at the lyceum will be able to study offline.

According to him, other educational institutions are being rebuilt in the region. Thus, out of 245 damaged and destroyed schools and kindergartens, 245 have already been restored. Kravchenko emphasized that despite significant challenges, all schools in Kyiv region will work offline and in a mixed mode this year.

I also attended the initiation of the first-year students of the State Tax University in Irpin. I am proud that our progressive and creative young people choose to study in domestic educational institutions

- summarizes the head of the RMA.

Recall

In the village of Kozarovychi, Vyshgorod district, a kindergarten called Kapitoshka , which was damaged by Russian occupation forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, has started working .

Ruslan Kravchenko: A modern shelter of almost 300 square meters was built at a lyceum in Kyiv region23.04.24, 14:00 • 40374 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyiv region

Contact us about advertising