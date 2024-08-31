Kyiv region is ready for the school year: how many institutions will work offline

Starting from September 2, all general secondary education institutions in Kyiv region will operate in full-time and mixed forms of education, covering 632 schools, lyceums and gymnasiums and about 235,000 students. The region's kindergartens will also mostly operate in full-time or mixed forms, with only 12 out of 760 institutions remaining in distance learning due to the lack of shelters. This was stated by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, according to a correspondent of UNN.

According to him, there are no institutions that work only remotely, and the mixed form of education is due to the inability to accommodate all students in the shelter.

“Almost 57 thousand children attend kindergartens, of which there are 760 in the region. Last year, 85% of kindergartens were full-time and mixed, this year their number has increased to 98%, and only 12 work remotely,” Kravchenko said.

He adds that the remote work of kindergartens is related to the lack of shelters.

The head of the KRMA also said that 245 educational institutions were damaged as a result of Russian aggression, 209 of which have been restored. The construction of shelters in 22 schools and kindergartens is underway, and 107 shelters are being repaired.

“This year, we purchased 41 school buses at the expense of a state subvention on the terms of co-financing with the local budget,” said Kravchenko.

He spoke about co-financing from communities at a level of at least 35%. In addition, the region has launched the “Educational Security Service” project. 94 general secondary education institutions have been identified to participate in it.

In the village of Kozarovychi, Vyshhorod district, a kindergarten called Kapitoshka, which was damaged by Russian occupation forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, has started working.