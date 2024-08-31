Kyiv region is ready for the school year: how many institutions will work offline

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123142 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126816 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207658 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158339 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155645 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144095 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203192 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112545 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191349 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105167 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 82753 views

March 1, 02:54 AM • 82753 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 56487 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM • 102164 views

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102164 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM • 93152 views

March 1, 04:00 AM • 93152 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 40746 views

March 1, 04:55 AM • 40746 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207658 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 207658 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203192 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203192 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191349 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217942 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 205819 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205819 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 19416 views

11:06 AM • 19416 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 37829 views

08:56 AM • 37829 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 152215 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152215 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151349 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155341 views
Kyiv region is ready for the school year: how many institutions will work offline

Kyiv region is ready for the school year: how many institutions will work offline

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17702 views

Starting September 2, 632 schools in Kyiv region will start full-time and mixed classes for 235,000 students. 98% of the 760 kindergartens will also operate in-person, while only 12 will operate remotely due to the lack of shelters.

Starting from September 2, all general secondary education institutions in Kyiv region will operate in full-time and mixed forms of education, covering 632 schools, lyceums and gymnasiums and about 235,000 students. The region's kindergartens will also mostly operate in full-time or mixed forms, with only 12 out of 760 institutions remaining in distance learning due to the lack of shelters. This was stated by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Starting from September 2, all general secondary education institutions in Kyiv region will operate in full-time and mixed forms of education. These are 632 schools, lyceums and gymnasiums. We expect 235 thousand pupils to attend

- Kravchenko says.

According to him, there are no institutions that work only remotely, and the mixed form of education is due to the inability to accommodate all students in the shelter.

“Almost 57 thousand children attend kindergartens, of which there are 760 in the region. Last year, 85% of kindergartens were full-time and mixed, this year their number has increased to 98%, and only 12 work remotely,” Kravchenko said.

He adds that the remote work of kindergartens is related to the lack of shelters.

The head of the KRMA also said that 245 educational institutions were damaged as a result of Russian aggression, 209 of which have been restored. The construction of shelters in 22 schools and kindergartens is underway, and 107 shelters are being repaired.

“This year, we purchased 41 school buses at the expense of a state subvention on the terms of co-financing with the local budget,” said Kravchenko.

He spoke about co-financing from communities at a level of at least 35%. In addition, the region has launched the “Educational Security Service” project. 94 general secondary education institutions have been identified to participate in it.

Recall

In the village of Kozarovychi, Vyshhorod district, a kindergarten called Kapitoshka, which was damaged by Russian occupation forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, has started working.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyKyiv region

