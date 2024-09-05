ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
A new fraudulent scheme: criminals offer to replenish a mobile account in exchange for personal data

A new fraudulent scheme: criminals offer to replenish a mobile account in exchange for personal data

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11683 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs warns of a new fraud scheme aimed at stealing personal data from Ukrainians. The criminals promise to replenish a mobile account in exchange for confidential information via phishing sites and messages.

A scheme through which fraudsters are trying to lure out the personal data of Ukrainians by offering to replenish a mobile account is gaining momentum. This is reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

The Center warns that currently unknown fraudsters promise people to deposit money to a mobile account in exchange for personal data.

Pretending to be popular telecom operators in Ukraine, the attackers also send fake messages in messengers or social networks about the possibility of connecting additional services

- the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, cybercriminals create a fake website of a mobile operator and promise bonuses for registering a SIM card with a passport. This site contains instructions and phishing links to Bank-ID, and asks for confidential data, such as passwords and financial information, to enter a personal account.

Law enforcers strongly advise to carefully check the information received on the official websites and social networks of operators, and if you have any suspicions, do not follow the links.

Image

If your account has been hacked or your personal data has been stolen, you should contact your mobile operator or bank and report the fraud to the police.

Recall

The Ombudsman warns about a new wave of fraud related to the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The criminals are posing as volunteers or civil servants, demanding money for fictitious "services".

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

