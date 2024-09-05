A new fraudulent scheme: criminals offer to replenish a mobile account in exchange for personal data

A scheme through which fraudsters are trying to lure out the personal data of Ukrainians by offering to replenish a mobile account is gaining momentum. This is reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

The Center warns that currently unknown fraudsters promise people to deposit money to a mobile account in exchange for personal data.

Pretending to be popular telecom operators in Ukraine, the attackers also send fake messages in messengers or social networks about the possibility of connecting additional services - the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, cybercriminals create a fake website of a mobile operator and promise bonuses for registering a SIM card with a passport. This site contains instructions and phishing links to Bank-ID, and asks for confidential data, such as passwords and financial information, to enter a personal account.

Law enforcers strongly advise to carefully check the information received on the official websites and social networks of operators, and if you have any suspicions, do not follow the links.

If your account has been hacked or your personal data has been stolen, you should contact your mobile operator or bank and report the fraud to the police.

The Ombudsman warns about a new wave of fraud related to the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The criminals are posing as volunteers or civil servants, demanding money for fictitious "services".

