A minibus with Ukrainians got into an accident in Poland, two people died

Two people were killed after a minibus carrying Ukrainian passengers crashed into a truck. UNN reports with reference to rmf24.

Details

Around 4 a.m., a bus carrying Ukrainians crashed into a truck on the road to the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in Medyka.

There were 7 Ukrainian citizens on the bus. Two people died - a woman and a man. According to police, the victims of the accident were 45 and 60 years old. Two more were taken to the hospital.

At the scene, police under the direction of the prosecutor are establishing the causes of the incident. The national road No. 28 was blocked.

Recall

In September, on the Kyiv-Chop highway, a Mercedes bus collided with a Renault truck. The bus driver died on the spot, and 9 passengers were hospitalized. Police opened a criminal investigation into the traffic violation.

