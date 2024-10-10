ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 5919 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 85514 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158187 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133135 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140341 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137699 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177774 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111923 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169214 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104678 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
A minibus with Ukrainians got into an accident in Poland, two people died

A minibus with Ukrainians got into an accident in Poland, two people died

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10929 views

A minibus with 7 Ukrainians crashed into a truck near the Polish-Ukrainian border. Two passengers were killed and two others hospitalized. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Two people were killed after a minibus carrying Ukrainian passengers crashed into a truck. UNN reports with reference to rmf24.

Details

Around 4 a.m., a bus carrying Ukrainians crashed into a truck on the road to the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in Medyka.

There were 7 Ukrainian citizens on the bus. Two people died - a woman and a man. According to police, the victims of the accident were 45 and 60 years old. Two more were taken to the hospital.

At the scene, police under the direction of the prosecutor are establishing the causes of the incident. The national road No. 28 was blocked.

Recall

In September, on the Kyiv-Chop highway, a Mercedes bus collided with a Renault truck. The bus driver died on the spot, and 9 passengers were hospitalized. Police opened a criminal investigation into the traffic violation.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents04.10.24, 09:28 • 25312 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Society
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

