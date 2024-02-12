Military headquarters building catches fire in Stavropol: evacuation is underway, rescuers are working

In Russia, on the territory of a military unit in the city of Stavropol, the building of the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces is on fire.

This was reported by the Russian media, according to UNN.

A fire broke out on the territory of a military unit in Stavropol. According to preliminary data, the headquarters building is on fire - informs the Baza Telegram channel.

Rescuers from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations are also reported to have arrived, and the fire is allegedly localized on an area of 30 square meters.

The fire on the territory of the military unit could have been caused by a short circuit, said the mayor of Stavropol, Ivan Ulyanchenko.

There was a fire on the first floor of the building at 2 Artema Street. All operational and emergency services are at the scene. According to preliminary reports, there were no injuries, the fire could have been caused by a short circuit in one of the offices. I am keeping the situation under control. he said in his TG.

