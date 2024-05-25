ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
A mass clash took place in Odesa in the evening: police and TCR have already responded, the latter denying the involvement of their representatives

A mass clash took place in Odesa in the evening: police and TCR have already responded, the latter denying the involvement of their representatives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34638 views

The TCR and police responded to the mass clash in Odesa. The recruitment center denies that their representatives were involved.

A mass clash occurred in Odesa the night before. The Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support called false the information about the participation of representatives of the TCR in a clash between civilians in one of the resort areas of Odesa, adding that law enforcement agencies generally deny the information about the presence of military personnel, UNN writes.

Details

Recently, fakes and manipulations about the mobilization process have been actively spreading. The goal is to panic and disrupt the recruitment of the Armed Forces. And as a result, a decrease in Ukraine's ability to defend itself," the Odesa Regional TCR wrote on Facebook.

They noted that after May 18, "there has been a significant increase in the enemy's work in the information space.

The most recent example is the false information about the participation of representatives of the TCC and JV in a clash between civilians in one of the resort areas of Odesa. We officially inform you that this information is fake and is being spread specifically to destabilize the situation in the country

- reported in the Odesa Regional TCR.

In addition, they pointed out that "law enforcement agencies generally deny the information about the presence of military personnel at the mass clash that occurred between civilians in Odesa.

"The command of the Odesa Regional TCR condemns any manifestations of violence and emphasizes the importance of unity and responsibility in this extremely difficult time for our country," the TCR summarized.

Addendum

Later, the Odesa regional police reported that the citizens who had started the fights in Arcadia had been brought to administrative responsibility by Odesa police.

Five offenders will be punished for disorderly conduct, and one of them will be punished for appearing in a public place in a drunken state, the police said.

According to law enforcement officers, yesterday, May 24, in the evening on Genoese Street in Odesa, "a verbal altercation arose between groups of strangers, which escalated into a brawl." Law enforcement officers on duty to protect public order reportedly stopped the illegal actions.

"Juvenile police officers drew up reports under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (disorderly conduct) against three participants in the conflict, aged 16 and 17, who initiated and took an active part in it. In addition, administrative materials were drawn up against one of the boys for appearing in a public place in a drunken state under Part 1 of Article 178 of the Code of Administrative Offenses," law enforcement officers said.

The young men reportedly could not explain the reason for the quarrel. At the same time, they did not file any complaints with the police about any offenses committed against them.

"Police stopped another fight between two men aged 33 and 38 on Arkadiyska Alley. Law enforcement officers found out that the friends were having a night out together, and on the way home they quarreled and started fighting. Reports were also drawn up against them under Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses," the police said.

A video of the fight was posted yesterday by one of Odesa's Telegram channels.   

