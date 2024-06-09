A man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for strangling a friend with a towel during a quarrel

In Sumy region, a 41-year-old man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for murdering a friend during a quarrel in the village of Akhtyrsky district. this is reported by the prosecutor's office of Sumy region, reports UNN.

The akhtyr District Prosecutor's office has completed the investigation and supported the charges against a 41-year-old man who committed premeditated murder during an argument with a friend.

The incident occurred in one of the villages of the Akhtyrsky District of the Sumy region.

It is established that three men worked for a local entrepreneur, helping him with household chores, and lived together in the same room. In the evening of January 26, 2024, a dispute broke out between them, which quickly turned into violence. One of the men broke a cup on the head of a friend. When the wounded man went outside, a third man grabbed a towel and strangled an angry friend. The victim died at the scene.

In court, the accused pleaded not guilty, claiming that he acted in self-defense. However, the collected evidence showed the opposite. By a court verdict, he was found guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced to 7 years in prison in accordance with Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

