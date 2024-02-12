A man lost part of his leg due to a Russian mine explosion in Kherson region

In Kherson region, a man hit an enemy mine while collecting firewood in a forest belt. The victim lost part of his leg in the explosion, Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Monday, UNN reported.

A man was blown up by a Russian mine in the village of Bilyayivka. The 58-year-old victim was collecting firewood in a forest belt. There he came across explosives left by the Russian army. As a result of the detonation, the man suffered explosive injuries and lost part of his leg - the RMA reported on Telegram.

As indicated, the victim was taken to the hospital. He is being provided with the necessary medical care, the RMA noted.

The RMA reminded that most of the right bank of Kherson region is potentially mined. It is safe to move around and visit only those areas where sappers have been working.

