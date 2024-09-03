A large-scale forest fire has covered about 5 thousand hectares in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

A large-scale forest fire has covered about 5,000 hectares in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, destroyed more than 150 private houses, evacuations have been carried out, there are victims, more than 700 firefighters and 2 fire trains are involved in extinguishing it, the State Emergency Service reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"A large-scale forest fire in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions: the fire has covered about 5,000 hectares, destroying a large area of forest and more than 150 private houses. Dry, hot weather and strong winds contribute to the spread of the flames and also cause the detonation of explosive devices left by the enemy," the SES wrote on social media.

In Kharkiv region, a 69-year-old woman was reportedly injured, and a rescuer was injured as a result of the detonation of one of the explosive devices.

The local emergency response committee organized the evacuation of the residents of Studenok village. So far, about 200 people have been evacuated with the support of local authorities, police and rescuers.

In the Donetsk region, 32 houses and 8 outbuildings were reportedly extinguished, and 3 people were evacuated.

The firefighting efforts involve forces and resources of SES garrisons from several regions, including more than 700 firefighters and nearly 200 pieces of equipment, pyrotechnic crews, and 2 fire trains.

