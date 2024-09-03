Large-scale fire continues in Kharkiv region: evacuations have been carried out, a local resident and a rescuer have been injured

A large-scale fire is being extinguished in the village of Studenok in Kharkiv region, with rescuers and equipment from several regions involved, about 200 local residents evacuated, and two people injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Regarding the elimination of the fire in the village of Studenok. Additional forces of the State Emergency Service have been deployed. Employees of the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipro and Cherkasy regions are involved in extinguishing the fire," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a total of 77 pieces of equipment and 275 personnel are involved.

"Employees of the community, the National Police, the State Emergency Service, and civil defense units of the KHARMA evacuated about 200 local residents. Two people were injured: a woman, a local resident, and an employee of the State Emergency Service," noted Syniehubov.

According to the head of the RMA, the evacuated population was provided with food and drinking water, and some people left by their own transport. The injured, he said, are receiving medical care.

"The liquidation is ongoing," Sinegubov said.

