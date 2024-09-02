Large-scale forest fire breaks out in Kharkiv region: fire spreads to village

A large-scale forest fire broke out in the Izyum district of Kharkiv region. The fire spread to the village of Studenok. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

Details

A large-scale fire continues in the Oskil TG of Izyum district, with forest plantations burning on an area of about 1200 hectares. The fire has spread to the village of Studenok. We are evacuating the residents. The number of evacuees is currently over 200 people - said Sinegubov.

According to him, rescue services, the State Emergency Service, police, district and local administrations, and civil defense units of the KhRMA are working in an enhanced mode at the site.

The authorities are also bringing in additional resources from other regions to help extinguish the fire.

Recall

In Donetsk region , a large forest fire broke out in the Holy Mountains National Park. Rescuers localized the fire's spread over 1200 hectares using the Magirus Wolf C1 tactical robot.