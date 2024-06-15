A large-scale fire broke out on a gas pipeline in Russia: the fire is moving towards a residential area
A large fire broke out after an explosion at a gas pipeline in the Saratov region, Russia. The flames are moving toward a residential area, and firefighters are working at the scene.
According to Baza, a large fire broke out after an explosion at a gas pipeline in the Tatishchevsky district of Saratov region.
The fire started at around 4 p.m. local time. Emergency services are working at the scene.
Later it became known that the fire was moving towards the residential area. Firefighters are trying to localize the fire.
According to the head of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, the fire was caused by an abnormal heat wave that provoked a gas pipeline depressurization.