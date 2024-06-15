A large-scale fire broke out on a gas pipeline in Russia: the fire is moving towards a residential area

An explosion has occurred in the Russian Saratov region, followed by a fire on a gas pipeline. According to the Baza Telegram channel, the fire is heading toward a residential area, UNN reports.

Details

According to Baza, a large fire broke out after an explosion at a gas pipeline in the Tatishchevsky district of Saratov region.

The fire started at around 4 p.m. local time. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Add

Later it became known that the fire was moving towards the residential area. Firefighters are trying to localize the fire.

According to the head of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, the fire was caused by an abnormal heat wave that provoked a gas pipeline depressurization.