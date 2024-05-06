A large-scale fire broke out at a brick factory in the Russian city of Smolensk: witnesses heard two explosions

A powerful fire broke out at a brick factory in the Russian city of Smolensk. Before that, residents of the city heard two dull explosions, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel SHOT.

Details

According to SHOT, the fire broke out in a brick production shop around 20:00. Local residents claim that the roof of the building collapsed, and two explosions were heard before the fire.

There is no exact information about the cause of the fire and the victims. Emergency services are working at the scene. Employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations set up headquarters on Lavochkina Street.

The fire area is 1.5 thousand square meters.