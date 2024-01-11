"A joint decision was made" - Stefanchuk explains why the draft law on mobilization is being returned to the government

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 30544 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105507 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133855 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133345 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173888 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170737 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279117 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178109 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167088 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148766 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 43655 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101068 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100652 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102588 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 59453 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 30544 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279117 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247217 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232396 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257789 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23955 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133855 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105171 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105216 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121418 views
"A joint decision was made" - Stefanchuk explains why the draft law on mobilization is being returned to the government

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22207 views

The return of the draft law on mobilization to the Cabinet of Ministers is a common position of all political forces, government representatives and military leadership, said Rada Speaker Stefanchuk.

A joint decision was made to send to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine all the recommendations and proposals on draft law No. 10378 on mobilization.  This was reported by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, representatives of parliamentary factions and groups, and committee chairmen had the opportunity to discuss the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilization, Military Registration and Military Service" (Reg. No. 10378) with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Shaptala.

Important discussion, important questions, important answers.  Prior to this, the draft law was worked on and considered by the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. There are a number of developments and recommendations. Therefore, a joint decision was made to send all the recommendations and proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

- Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

He also emphasized that "this is a common position of all political forces, government representatives and military leadership.

Previously

The head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, member of the Defense Committee, MP David Arakhamia, said that the government's draft law No. 10378 was being returned to the initiator following a closed meeting and a closed-door meeting of the Conciliation Board . MPs are also submitting proposals developed in the committee and working groups .

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

