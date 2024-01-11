"A joint decision was made" - Stefanchuk explains why the draft law on mobilization is being returned to the government

A joint decision was made to send to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine all the recommendations and proposals on draft law No. 10378 on mobilization. This was reported by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, representatives of parliamentary factions and groups, and committee chairmen had the opportunity to discuss the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilization, Military Registration and Military Service" (Reg. No. 10378) with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Shaptala.

Important discussion, important questions, important answers. Prior to this, the draft law was worked on and considered by the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. There are a number of developments and recommendations. Therefore, a joint decision was made to send all the recommendations and proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine - Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

He also emphasized that "this is a common position of all political forces, government representatives and military leadership.

Previously

The head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, member of the Defense Committee, MP David Arakhamia, said that the government's draft law No. 10378 was being returned to the initiator following a closed meeting and a closed-door meeting of the Conciliation Board . MPs are also submitting proposals developed in the committee and working groups .