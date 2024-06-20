A hot air balloon flew into Poland from the territory of the russian federation: its movement is being tracked by the military

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 86330 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 95784 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 114450 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 186417 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 231123 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142028 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 368260 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181574 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149545 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197856 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 86414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 80875 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 95885 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95017 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 114542 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2466 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10809 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12512 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16636 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37658 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

A hot air balloon flew into Poland from the territory of the russian federation: its movement is being tracked by the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22179 views

The balloon arrived from Russia to Poland, and the Polish military is monitoring their movement, assuring that it does not pose a threat to the civilian population.

A hot air balloon flew into Poland from the territory of the russian federation: its movement is being tracked by the military

A hot air balloon flew from the territory of the Russian Federation to Poland. Now the military is monitoring the movement of the object, although they assure that there is no danger to civilians. This is reported by UNN with reference to the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Details 

The flight of the balloon, which is moving in the airspace of the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship in an easterly direction, is continuously monitored by radar stations of the Polish Armed Forces.

The military stressed that the course on which the balloon is moving indicates that in a few hours it has not yet passed through Poland. 

The balloon does not pose any threat to the safety of residents of the area in which it is moving

- sums up the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Recall

Last year, several balloons launched by China were shot down in the United States. Washington is concerned that Beijing is trying to monitor the movement of American troops in this way. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

