A hot air balloon flew into Poland from the territory of the russian federation: its movement is being tracked by the military

A hot air balloon flew from the territory of the Russian Federation to Poland. Now the military is monitoring the movement of the object, although they assure that there is no danger to civilians. This is reported by UNN with reference to the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Details

The flight of the balloon, which is moving in the airspace of the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship in an easterly direction, is continuously monitored by radar stations of the Polish Armed Forces.

The military stressed that the course on which the balloon is moving indicates that in a few hours it has not yet passed through Poland.

The balloon does not pose any threat to the safety of residents of the area in which it is moving - sums up the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Recall

Last year, several balloons launched by China were shot down in the United States. Washington is concerned that Beijing is trying to monitor the movement of American troops in this way.