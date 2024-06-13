A historic moment: Zelenskyy and Biden sign security agreement

The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States - Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Joe Biden - officially signed a security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit, UNN reports.

"Our goal is to strengthen Ukraine's reliable defense and deterrence capabilities for the long term," Biden said.

Reuters reportedthat US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy.

Before that, Ukraine and Japan signed a security agreement at the G7 summit.

In total, Ukraine has already concluded 16 bilateral security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, and Japan.